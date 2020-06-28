Midwest Express Clinic
Being a local, independent business is a major reason Midwest Express Clinic has earned the Best of the Region for Urgent Care for 2020.
“Being privately owned, we can determine our priorities, and that’s always the patient,” explained Kate Cunningham, human resources director. “We don’t have to worry about large, corporate objectives that might hinder our laser focus on quality patient care.”
The physicians at Midwest Express are board-certified specialists who can resolve urgent care needs in-house. “You’ll find consistent, quality care at every location,” Cunningham said. “We are all digital, which means your health records are available to every one of our physicians at every location. They can bring up your history with us and quickly determine the best way to treat your issue.”
Being a local business also reduces overhead, which means lower cost to the patient, according to Cunningham. In many cases, out-of-pocket costs are as much as 50% less than a visit to an emergency room. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, and self-pay charges are among the lowest.
Independence also allows Midwest Express to offer diverse options such as Botox, ultrasound, IV hydration and vitamin drips handled by the in-house specialists.
The best urgent care at the best prices makes Midwest Express Clinic the Best of the Region 2020.
