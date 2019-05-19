Best Urgent Care

FIRST PLACE
Franciscan Express Care
Multiple locations
866-721-9111
Focus on the patient experience is why Franciscan Express Care has been recognized by Times readers.
“At every level of our organization, we work hard to ensure that our patients receive a great experience,” said Tim Ross, administrative director. “When a patient comes to Express Care, they already have a health issue to deal with. Our mission is to be comforting and healing.”
The Franciscan Health mission is guided by the values of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration. Franciscan ministers with joy, care and compassion according to the ideals of St. Francis of Assisi and founder Mother Maria Theresia Bonzel.
“All of the credit for being recognized as the best goes to our front line,” Ross said. “Our team strives to make your door-to-door experience as pleasant as possible. From minimizing wait time to providing quality service and follow up, our dedicated staff does everything possible to have you feeling better in every way before you go.”
There are eight Express Care locations in Northern Indiana. Each one provides convenient and fast attention for non-life-threatening cases such as colds, flu, cut, sprains, bee stings, and minor asthma problems. No appointment is needed.
“We’re honored to be recognized by our patients as Best of the Region,” Ross said. “It means a lot to us that people take the time to share their pleasant experience. It also tells us that we are following our mission of compassionate care to the fullest possible.”
SECOND PLACE
Midwest Express Clinic
Multiple locations
219-525-1620
THIRD PLACE
Physicians Urgent Care
Multiple locations
219-513-4258