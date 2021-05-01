Best Urgent Care

Midwest Express Clinic
Multiple locations
219-513-2000
If you’re feeling ill or are injured, but your condition is not an emergency, you may want to visit your local Midwest Express Clinic, which according to its website, is “a convenient alternative to an ER visit or doctor’s appointment for illnesses and injuries that are urgent but not emergent.”
From COVID and antibody testing to walk-in injury or illness treatment, Midwest Express Clinics have their finger on the pulse of the latest health care needs. The walk-in facilities have experienced, board-certified professionals on staff, with services that include Injury and Extensive Care, Illness Treatment, Family Care, Women’s Health, School and Sports Physicals, Labs, Testing, X-rays and more.
In addition to offering an array of medical services, Midwest Express Clinics are invested in the communities they serve, with team members often participating in volunteer efforts.
“We are super excited to be voted First Place and we’re very thankful for the support of our communities,” says Mo Tayyab, director of Marketing and Operations. “Our mission is to provide extraordinary health care with a personal touch.”
SECOND PLACE
Methodist Hospitals CareFirst
1275 E. North St.
Crown Point
219-663-2793
751 E. 81st Place
Merrillville
219-791-9389
7860 Burr St.
Schererville
219-322-7143
THIRD PLACE
Franciscan ExpressCare
Multiple locations
219-934-9856