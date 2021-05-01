Best Urgent Care

Midwest Express Clinic

Multiple locations

219-513-2000

If you’re feeling ill or are injured, but your condition is not an emergency, you may want to visit your local Midwest Express Clinic, which according to its website, is “a convenient alternative to an ER visit or doctor’s appointment for illnesses and injuries that are urgent but not emergent.”

From COVID and antibody testing to walk-in injury or illness treatment, Midwest Express Clinics have their finger on the pulse of the latest health care needs. The walk-in facilities have experienced, board-certified professionals on staff, with services that include Injury and Extensive Care, Illness Treatment, Family Care, Women’s Health, School and Sports Physicals, Labs, Testing, X-rays and more.

In addition to offering an array of medical services, Midwest Express Clinics are invested in the communities they serve, with team members often participating in volunteer efforts.