Best Vein Care

Centers for Vein Care
Multiple locations
219-299-8515
For the fourth consecutive year, Centers for Vein Care has earned Best of the Region Best honors.
“The best medical care is not helpful if you cannot connect with patients and their problems,” said Dr. Keerthi Prasad. “We see a wide variety of patients suffering from problems that have been ignored or undiagnosed for years. Our team is focused on educating patients, taking care of their concerns and fixing their medical problems. We do our best to help patients navigate insurance issues, scheduling changes, clinical concerns, along with any other issues they may have. Every member of our team takes pride in going above and beyond for our patients.”
Centers for Vein Care is a Center of Excellence for vein disease. It is the only clinic so certified in the state. Physicians from across the country routinely visit to observe and learn the most current techniques and procedures. Technology improvements allow them to perform procedures in less than 10 minutes with no downtime.
“We approach new technology with healthy caution,” Prasad said. “We are constantly evaluating best practices and new research. Our focus on vein disease allows us to do this at the highest level. We constantly improve every aspect of our practice, and this is part of our culture.
“We are the only vein clinic in Indiana with surgical centers” accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, he continued. “All our procedures are completed" in a a clean, safe and controlled environment.
SECOND PLACE
Cardiovascular Consultants P.C.
10010 Donald S. Powers Drive
Munster
219-934-4200
THIRD PLACE
Vein and Laser Institute
3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 300
Valparaiso
8230 Calumet Ave.
Munster
11035 Broadway, Suite A
Crown Point
219-736-8118
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!