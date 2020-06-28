Best Vein Care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centers for Vein Care

Multiple locations

219-299-8515

For the fourth consecutive year, Centers for Vein Care has earned Best of the Region Best honors.

“The best medical care is not helpful if you cannot connect with patients and their problems,” said Dr. Keerthi Prasad. “We see a wide variety of patients suffering from problems that have been ignored or undiagnosed for years. Our team is focused on educating patients, taking care of their concerns and fixing their medical problems. We do our best to help patients navigate insurance issues, scheduling changes, clinical concerns, along with any other issues they may have. Every member of our team takes pride in going above and beyond for our patients.”

Centers for Vein Care is a Center of Excellence for vein disease. It is the only clinic so certified in the state. Physicians from across the country routinely visit to observe and learn the most current techniques and procedures. Technology improvements allow them to perform procedures in less than 10 minutes with no downtime.