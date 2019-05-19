{{featured_button_text}}
Best Vein Care

Dr. Keerthi Prasad

FIRST PLACE

Centers for Vein Care

Multiple locations

219-299-8515

Centersforveincare.com

For the third consecutive year, the Centers for Vein Care has been recognized as Best of the Region. Dr. Keerthi Prasad shared the reason it's so highly regarded.

“We are physician-owned and staffed by local people who live in your community,” he said. “Many of our patients live in our neighborhoods. Being owned by the practitioners makes a world of difference.”

Prasad adds that vein treatment is all the staff does at the Centers. “We focus on vein treatment so that we can do it to the best of our ability,” he said.

Conditions treated include spider and varicose veins, venous ulcers, leg swelling, pain, fatigue, restlessness, and cramping.

“Many physicians fly in to learn from us,” Prasad said. “We also teach and lecture locally and across the country. Other clinics are eager to visit us and learn new technologies that we are already practicing here.”

SECOND PLACE

Cardiovascular Consultants

10010 Donald S. Powers Drive

Munster

219-934-4200

cardioconsultantspc.com

THIRD PLACE

Vein and Laser Institute

3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 300

Valparaiso

8230 Calumet Ave.

Munster

11035 Broadway, Suite A

Crown Point

219-736-8118

Veinandcosmetics.com

0
0
0
0
0