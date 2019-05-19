Best Vein Care

FIRST PLACE
Centers for Vein Care
Multiple locations
219-299-8515
For the third consecutive year, the Centers for Vein Care has been recognized as Best of the Region. Dr. Keerthi Prasad shared the reason it's so highly regarded.
“We are physician-owned and staffed by local people who live in your community,” he said. “Many of our patients live in our neighborhoods. Being owned by the practitioners makes a world of difference.”
Prasad adds that vein treatment is all the staff does at the Centers. “We focus on vein treatment so that we can do it to the best of our ability,” he said.
Conditions treated include spider and varicose veins, venous ulcers, leg swelling, pain, fatigue, restlessness, and cramping.
“Many physicians fly in to learn from us,” Prasad said. “We also teach and lecture locally and across the country. Other clinics are eager to visit us and learn new technologies that we are already practicing here.”
SECOND PLACE
Cardiovascular Consultants
10010 Donald S. Powers Drive
Munster
219-934-4200
THIRD PLACE
Vein and Laser Institute
3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 300
Valparaiso
8230 Calumet Ave.
Munster
11035 Broadway, Suite A
Crown Point
219-736-8118