Best Vision Care

Levin Eye Care Center

1334 119th St.

Whiting

219-659-3050

Levin Eye Care Center remains dedicated to improving the quality of life of its patients by providing outstanding vision care, Dr. Steven A. Levin said.

The vision care center offers a number of services and products, including glasses, contacts, eye disease management, eye exams, LASIK and vision therapy, to the Whiting community and beyond

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all of our loyal patients who voted for us during the Best of the Region campaign. We appreciate your confidence in our doctors and staff,” said Levin.

Levin said his office will continue to serve each and every one of its patients in excellence.

SECOND PLACE

Moses Eyecare Centers

Multiple Locations