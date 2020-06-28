Best Vision Care
Best Vision Care

Best Vision Care

Levin Eye Care

Levin Eye Care Center

1334 119th St.

Whiting

219-659-3050

levineyecare.com

Levin Eye Care Center remains dedicated to improving the quality of life of its patients by providing outstanding vision care, Dr. Steven A. Levin said.

The vision care center offers a number of services and products, including glasses, contacts, eye disease management, eye exams, LASIK and vision therapy, to the Whiting community and beyond

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all of our loyal patients who voted for us during the Best of the Region campaign. We appreciate your confidence in our doctors and staff,” said Levin.

Levin said his office will continue to serve each and every one of its patients in excellence.

SECOND PLACE

Moses Eyecare Centers

Multiple Locations

219-736-2020

moseseyecare.com

THIRD PLACE

HealthLinc

1001 N. Sturdy Rd.

Valparaiso

219-462-7173

healthlincchc.org

