Best Vision Care

FIRST PLACE
Levin Eye Care Center
1334 119th St.
Whiting
219-659-3050
When it comes to choosing the best place for vision care in the Region, the “ayes” have it for Levin Eye Care Center in Whiting.
“We are honored and thankful to win the best of the Region award,” Dr. Steven Levin said. “We would like to thank everyone who voted for us for being so supportive. We could not have accomplished this without our great staff that is committed to excellence and takes pride in the services we provide each patient.”
Levin and Dr. Delia Malone are board certified optometrists specializing in vision perception and development, pediatric care, vision therapy and visual complications from traumatic brain injury. Levin has served the community for 46 years and was named National Optometrist of the Year by the American Optometric Association in 2002.
SECOND PLACE
GAILMARD EYE CENTER
630 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-1738
THIRD PLACE
LTF Eye Clinic
2101 Burlington Beach Rd.
Valparaiso
219-462-0309
297 W. Franciscan Lane, Suite 101
Crown Point
219-662-0999
701 Superior Ave., Suite A
Munster
219-934-0150