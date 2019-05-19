Best Vision Care

{{featured_button_text}}
Levin Eye Care Center

1334 119th St.

Whiting

219-659-3050

levineyecare.com

When it comes to choosing the best place for vision care in the Region, the “ayes” have it for Levin Eye Care Center in Whiting.

“We are honored and thankful to win the best of the Region award,” Dr. Steven Levin said. “We would like to thank everyone who voted for us for being so supportive. We could not have accomplished this without our great staff that is committed to excellence and takes pride in the services we provide each patient.”

Levin and Dr. Delia Malone are board certified optometrists specializing in vision perception and development, pediatric care, vision therapy and visual complications from traumatic brain injury. Levin has served the community for 46 years and was named National Optometrist of the Year by the American Optometric Association in 2002.

SECOND PLACE

GAILMARD EYE CENTER

630 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-1738

Gailmardeyecenter.com

THIRD PLACE

LTF Eye Clinic

2101 Burlington Beach Rd.

Valparaiso

219-462-0309

297 W. Franciscan Lane, Suite 101

Crown Point

219-662-0999

701 Superior Ave., Suite A

Munster

219-934-0150

www.ltfeyeclinics.com

