FIRST PLACE
Community Hospital
Women's Diagnostic Center
10020 Donald Powers Drive
Munster
219-934-8869
Providing women with quick and accurate breast cancer screening information is a leading reason the Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Hospital was voted the Best Women’s Health Center in the Region by readers of The Times.
The center’s comprehensive services include 3-D mammography, breast ultrasound and breast PET scan, nonsurgical breast biopsy, genetics consultation and bone density exams.
“Our community’s continued support of our facility is humbling,” said Dr. Mary Nicholson, center medical director. “We recognize that there are many options available in our area for breast care. Pinpointing breast cancer swiftly is part of our commitment to early detection and accurate diagnosis. Everything we do is designed to reduce waiting and anxiety.
Nicholson, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist, said the staff understands there is no typical patient when it comes to breast care, and they seek to provide answers and reassurance to women coming into the center.
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Physician Network
Various locations
THIRD PLACE
Franciscan Health
Various locations