Best Women's Health

Women’s Diagnostic Centers of Community Healthcare System

10020 Donald S. Powers Drive

Munster

219-934-8869

The Community Hospital Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster understands the need for women to prioritize their health, particularly with early breast cancer detection.

“Pinpointing breast cancer swiftly and sooner is part of our commitment to early detection and accurate diagnosis,” said Dr. Mary Nicholson, medical director of the diagnostic center as well as a breast radiologist.

The facility heralds itself as a resource for those seeking genuinely individualized care, where patients can find empathy and answers. All patients can expect complete breast care, with multiple modern imaging services onsite.

Bone density exams and genetics consultation are also available.

Nicholson said providing peace of mind to patients by reducing their wait is key to her staff’s efforts.