Best Women's Health

Women’s Diagnostic Centers of Community Healthcare System
10020 Donald S. Powers Drive
Munster
219-934-8869
The Community Hospital Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster understands the need for women to prioritize their health, particularly with early breast cancer detection.
“Pinpointing breast cancer swiftly and sooner is part of our commitment to early detection and accurate diagnosis,” said Dr. Mary Nicholson, medical director of the diagnostic center as well as a breast radiologist.
The facility heralds itself as a resource for those seeking genuinely individualized care, where patients can find empathy and answers. All patients can expect complete breast care, with multiple modern imaging services onsite.
Bone density exams and genetics consultation are also available.
Nicholson said providing peace of mind to patients by reducing their wait is key to her staff’s efforts.
“This commitment to providing excellence in women’s health will continue to be our focus,” said Nicholson.
Doing its part to address the threat of COVID-19, the facility practices cleaning and sanitation, physical distancing measures, as well as mask-wearing.
“Our community’s continued support of our facility is humbling,” said Nicholson. “We want them to know they can count on us when it comes to their health!”
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Health
Multiple Locations
THIRD PLACE
HealthLinc
Multiple Locations
888-580-1060
