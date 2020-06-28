Best Chamber of Commerce
Best Chamber of Commerce

Best Chamber of Commerce

A sign encouraging support of small businesses is posted at the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce.

Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce

162 Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-462-1105

valpochamber.org

“The Valpo Chamber has developed a culture of service excellence,” said President Rex G. Richards.

According to Richards, Valpo Chamber has won best chamber in Indiana three times in the last 15 years. It was also chosen as one of the two best chambers in America in 2018, Richards said.

Looking ahead, Richards plans to carry on the effort by addressing a big challenge presented by the events of early 2020.

“The Valpo Chamber will help lead the way to build the Porter County economy back to excellence from the COVID-19 slowdown,” Richards said.

SECOND PLACE

Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce

440 W. 84th Drive

Merrillville

219-769-8180

crossroadschamber.org

THIRD PLACE

Munster Chamber Of Commerce

1005 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-5549

munsterchamber.org

