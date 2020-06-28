Best Chamber of Commerce

Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce
162 Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-462-1105
“The Valpo Chamber has developed a culture of service excellence,” said President Rex G. Richards.
According to Richards, Valpo Chamber has won best chamber in Indiana three times in the last 15 years. It was also chosen as one of the two best chambers in America in 2018, Richards said.
Looking ahead, Richards plans to carry on the effort by addressing a big challenge presented by the events of early 2020.
“The Valpo Chamber will help lead the way to build the Porter County economy back to excellence from the COVID-19 slowdown,” Richards said.
SECOND PLACE
Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce
440 W. 84th Drive
Merrillville
219-769-8180
THIRD PLACE
Munster Chamber Of Commerce
1005 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-5549
