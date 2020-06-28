× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crown Point

Winning Best Place to Live in the Region for another year reinforces the Crown Point philosophy of building a stronger community from within, said Crown Point Mayor David Uran.

“Everyone plays their part. There’s a really good team philosophy in our city,” Uran said.

Incredible players on the team that helped seal the win this year include the Crown Point downtown area, as well as the “award winning, blue-ribbon school system,” Uran said.

Crown Point is consistently recognized as one of the safest cities in Indiana, regularly placing in the Top 10 for the last 12 years, Uran said.

Residents and visitors alike can also enjoy an improved quality of life through fitness resources like the Crown Point Sportsplex.

Crown Point is valued for more than its visuals, amenities and safety, however.

Assessed evaluation of homes has increased by 22% in the last 12 years, Uran said, adding the city’s tax rate remains low compared to that of neighboring counties.