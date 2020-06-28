Best Place to Volunteer

The Shrine of Christ's Passion
10630 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-6010
Paul Anderson, general manager of the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, said one of the best parts of volunteering there lies in a simple truth: you never know who you are going to meet.
“We get thousands of people in here from all over the country and all over the world. It’s a chance to meet all kinds of different people,” Anderson said.
Visitors can expect a highly moving, stress-free experience walking the path in the footsteps of Jesus, Anderson said, highlighting how peaceful the site is.
With more than 100 volunteers, he hopes to have even more in the coming year.
“It’s a great place to volunteer. It’s a great place to work,” Anderson said.
SECOND PLACE (Tie)
Humane Society of Northwest Indiana
6100 Melton Rd.
Gary
219-938-3339
Mission One
P.O. Box 441
St. John
219-220-2050
THIRD PLACE
Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana
8446 Virginia St.
Merrillville
219-756-3663
