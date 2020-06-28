Best Place to Volunteer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Shrine of Christ's Passion

10630 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-6010

Paul Anderson, general manager of the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, said one of the best parts of volunteering there lies in a simple truth: you never know who you are going to meet.

“We get thousands of people in here from all over the country and all over the world. It’s a chance to meet all kinds of different people,” Anderson said.

Visitors can expect a highly moving, stress-free experience walking the path in the footsteps of Jesus, Anderson said, highlighting how peaceful the site is.

With more than 100 volunteers, he hopes to have even more in the coming year.

“It’s a great place to volunteer. It’s a great place to work,” Anderson said.

SECOND PLACE (Tie)

Humane Society of Northwest Indiana

6100 Melton Rd.