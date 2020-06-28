Best Place to Volunteer
Best Place to Volunteer

Best Place to Volunteer

Shrine of Christ's Passion

The Shrine of Christ's Passion

10630 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-6010

shrineofchristspassion.org

Paul Anderson, general manager of the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, said one of the best parts of volunteering there lies in a simple truth: you never know who you are going to meet.

“We get thousands of people in here from all over the country and all over the world. It’s a chance to meet all kinds of different people,” Anderson said.

Visitors can expect a highly moving, stress-free experience walking the path in the footsteps of Jesus, Anderson said, highlighting how peaceful the site is.

With more than 100 volunteers, he hopes to have even more in the coming year.

“It’s a great place to volunteer. It’s a great place to work,” Anderson said.

SECOND PLACE (Tie)

Humane Society of Northwest Indiana 

6100 Melton Rd.

Gary

219-938-3339

humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org

Mission One

P.O. Box 441

St. John

219-220-2050

m1vets.org

THIRD PLACE

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana

8446 Virginia St.

Merrillville

219-756-3663

mownwi.org

