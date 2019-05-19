{{featured_button_text}}
Best Place to Volunteer: Humane Society of Northwest Indiana

Marco checks out the treats he got on Christmas Day at the Humane Society in Gary.

FIRST PLACE

Humane Society of Northwest Indiana

6100 Melton Rd.

Gary

219-938-3339

www.humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org

Cuddling dogs and cats makes for a pretty pleasant work environment, which is probably why the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana was voted the Best Place to Volunteer in The Times poll.

“I have wonderful volunteers,” said Mary Ann Massa, the Humane Society’s volunteer coordinator and office manager. “I couldn’t do this job without my volunteers. I have volunteers who give up their Saturdays and who come in every day we’re open to walk the dogs and hold the cats out of the goodness of their hearts.

“They interact with the cats in addition to holding them. We have volunteers who socialize with the dogs. They are a wonderful group of people who are unselfish and give generously of their time. I’ve been doing this for 20-plus years, and many of the volunteers have become my friends.

“This vote means the world to me. Without their help, the animals would not be socialized, and I couldn’t do it myself. I’m so grateful to them,” Massa said.

SECOND PLACE

TradeWinds

3198 E. 83rd Place

Merrillville

219-945-0100

www.tradewindsnwi.org

THIRD PLACE

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

6490 Broadway

Merrillville

219-980-1777

foodbanknwi.org

0
0
0
0
0