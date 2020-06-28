Best Place to Work
Best Place to Work

Best Place to Work

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave. 

St. John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

schillings.com

A positive place to work, where you find a smile on your face before punching in, can be hard to find.

Schillings, a home improvement company calling the Region and Chicagoland home, is one, offering a fulfilling, enjoyable place to earn a living.

“Schillings fosters a supportive and fun work environment, where employees are considered a part of the Schillings’s family,” said Anna Ahern, human resources recruitment and engagement director for Schillings.

She said the company offers excellent benefits, an array of growth opportunities and perks. Roles range from sales and administration, to operations, design and more.

“Employees are respected, trusted and encouraged to challenge the status quo,” she said, adding that hard work does not go unnoticed nor unrewarded in any position.

According to Ahern, the company has a long tradition of bringing in solid talent from the community to benefit its workplace culture and customers.

“When employees are passionate about coming to work, it reflects on how they treat their customers,” she said. “If you’re highly-motivated, committed and take pride in your work, Schillings is the best place to build your career and success.”

SECOND PLACE

Centier Bank

Multiple Locations

888-CENTIER (236-8437)

centier.com

THIRD PLACE

Strack & Van Til 

Multiple Locations

219-924-7588

strackandvantil.com

