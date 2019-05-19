FIRST PLACE
Centier Bank
Multiple locations
Maybe they don’t whistle while they work, but employees have once again voted Centier Bank as the Best Place to Work in The Times Best of the Region poll.
“It is an honor to once again be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Northwest Indiana,” Chrisanne Christ, senior partner in Centier’s Human Resource Department, said.
“We are continually looking for ways to improve the lives of our associates both in and out of the office,” Christ said. “We know that by providing a world-class working experience, one with great benefits and opportunities to grow and succeed, our associates will then be happy and productive while they are at work.
“They will also have a greater work-life balance and stay with us for years to come. Because we hire associates that exemplify our Servant Heart Culture, we have a family of individuals who take pride in providing stellar service to others, both to clients and fellow associates alike.”
Maybe they do whistle while they work.
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Health Hospitals
Various locations
THIRD PLACE
Peoples Bank
Various locations