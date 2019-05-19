FIRST PLACE
Faith Church
Various locations
“It’s good to know people enjoy coming,” Brian Dennert, executive pastor of the Faith Church, said of the church being chosen by Times’ readers as the Best Place to Worship.
“It’s a great honor. We try to be welcoming to all people of all ages and backgrounds,” Dennert said. “We want to be a place that’s open for people to come and explore their faith.”
The church has six campuses in the Region in Dyer, Schererville, Highland, Munster and Cedar Lake and Beecher, Illinois. Dennert said the church, which started in South Holland, moved to the area in the early 2000s “seeking to be a church that has an impact on the area.”
“We think about how we can bless and impact the area so, if we closed our doors, people would be sad because we helped the community and the Region. We have programs for kids that reach kids on their level so they can explore and grow. People like coming here because they feel connected to other people.”
SECOND PLACE
St. John the Evangelist Parish
10701 Olcott Ave.
St. John
219-365-5678
THIRD PLACE
St. Michael Parish
1 E. Wilhelm St.
Schererville
219-322-4505