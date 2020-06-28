Best Place to Worship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Griffith First Christian Church

202 W. Pine St.

Griffith

219-924-6840

“Griffith First Christian Church is a warm, friendly, down-to-earth place where you are free to be yourself and become all that God wants you to be,” said Senior Pastor Shawn L. Cornett.

What comes standard at the church? Members and non-members can always expect upbeat music accompanying services, Cornett said.

He added outstanding children’s programming is available as well.

“Expect a modern worship service with ... inspiring teaching from God’s word,” said Cornett.

As the church’s official Facebook page says, everyone is welcome at Griffith First Christian Church.

SECOND PLACE

Momentum Church

2200 N. Main St.

Crown Point