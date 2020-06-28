Best Place to Worship

Griffith First Christian Church
202 W. Pine St.
Griffith
219-924-6840
“Griffith First Christian Church is a warm, friendly, down-to-earth place where you are free to be yourself and become all that God wants you to be,” said Senior Pastor Shawn L. Cornett.
What comes standard at the church? Members and non-members can always expect upbeat music accompanying services, Cornett said.
He added outstanding children’s programming is available as well.
“Expect a modern worship service with ... inspiring teaching from God’s word,” said Cornett.
As the church’s official Facebook page says, everyone is welcome at Griffith First Christian Church.
SECOND PLACE
Momentum Church
2200 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-779-9104
THIRD PLACE
Faith Church
Multiple Locations
219-864-0300
