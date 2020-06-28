Best Place to Worship
urgent

Best Place to Worship

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Place to Worship

Griffith First Christian Church

 

 

Griffith First Christian Church

202 W. Pine St.

Griffith

219-924-6840

gfcc.net and facebook.com/griffithfcc

“Griffith First Christian Church is a warm, friendly, down-to-earth place where you are free to be yourself and become all that God wants you to be,” said Senior Pastor Shawn L. Cornett.

What comes standard at the church? Members and non-members can always expect upbeat music accompanying services, Cornett said.

He added outstanding children’s programming is available as well.

“Expect a modern worship service with ... inspiring teaching from God’s word,” said Cornett.

As the church’s official Facebook page says, everyone is welcome at Griffith First Christian Church.

SECOND PLACE

Momentum Church

2200 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-779-9104

momentumindiana.org

THIRD PLACE

Faith Church

Multiple Locations

219-864-0300

wearefaith.org

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts