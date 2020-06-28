× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle A. Nagy

Centier Bank

10851 Broadway

Crown Point

219-662-3320, ext. 3752

Kyle Nagy, assistant branch manager of Centier Bank’s Crown Point location, stressed how his bank embraces every patron who visits or calls.

“Centier is a family-owned bank, and we treat each and every client as if he or she is a part of the family,” Nagy said.

Winning Best of the Region this year for Best Banker, he shared his thoughts on what a banker should bring to his dealings.

“I feel that a great banker is someone who puts the individual needs of their client first and treats them as a person and not a sale,” Nagy said.

On behalf of the staff, he also expressed his thanks to their clients for choosing Centier Bank.

SECOND PLACE

Todd Scheub

Peoples Bank