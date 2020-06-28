Kyle A. Nagy
Centier Bank
10851 Broadway
Crown Point
219-662-3320, ext. 3752
Kyle Nagy, assistant branch manager of Centier Bank’s Crown Point location, stressed how his bank embraces every patron who visits or calls.
“Centier is a family-owned bank, and we treat each and every client as if he or she is a part of the family,” Nagy said.
Winning Best of the Region this year for Best Banker, he shared his thoughts on what a banker should bring to his dealings.
“I feel that a great banker is someone who puts the individual needs of their client first and treats them as a person and not a sale,” Nagy said.
On behalf of the staff, he also expressed his thanks to their clients for choosing Centier Bank.
SECOND PLACE
Todd Scheub
Peoples Bank
9204 Columbia Ave., B Building
Munster
219-836-4400
THIRD PLACE
Stephan Ziemba
Peoples Bank
9204 Columbia Ave., B Building
Munster
219-836-4400
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!