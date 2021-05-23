Best Banker

Kyle Nagy

Centier Bank

By putting himself in his clients’ shoes, banker Kyle Nagy says he can best meet their needs.

“I can come up with individual tailored solutions to help overcome my clients’ needs and provide them with personalized service,” he said.

With Centier Bank since 2017, Nagy works with clients who require a variety of services, from notary to account maintenance, consumer loans and new accounts.

“I listen to and help counsel clients by discussing features and benefits of Centier Bank’s products and services, hopefully meeting their needs and helping them on their path toward financial wellness and success,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Adam Lueder

Centier Bank

8310 Broadway