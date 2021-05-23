 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Banker

Best Banker

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Best Banker

Karl Nagy, Centier Bank

Kyle Nagy

Centier Bank

10851 Broadway

Crown Point

219-662-3320, ext. 3752

centier.com

By putting himself in his clients’ shoes, banker Kyle Nagy says he can best meet their needs.

“I can come up with individual tailored solutions to help overcome my clients’ needs and provide them with personalized service,” he said.

With Centier Bank since 2017, Nagy works with clients who require a variety of services, from notary to account maintenance, consumer loans and new accounts.

“I listen to and help counsel clients by discussing features and benefits of Centier Bank’s products and services, hopefully meeting their needs and helping them on their path toward financial wellness and success,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Adam Lueder

Centier Bank

8310 Broadway

Merrillville

219-769-4231

Centier.com

THIRD PLACE

Samantha Alberico

Centier Bank

9151 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-0585

Centier.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts