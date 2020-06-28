Best Bartender -- Female
Rebecca Tam, White Rhino Bar and Grill

Rebecca Tam

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 E. Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

whiterhinoonline.com

With almost 10 years under her belt at the White Rhino Bar & Grill, Rebecca Tam still enjoys mixing up awesome drinks and serving them to customers she values.

“I have met some of my best friends from working there,” Tam said.

She meets her fair share of new faces too, which she said is one of her favorite parts of the job.

“The best compliment I can receive is when someone asks me, ‘What days do you work, so we can come back and see you?’ ” she said.

She loves crafting cocktail classics such as the Old Fashioned for guests. For now, her personal favorite is the Moscow Mule for its flavors of ginger, vodka, and lime.

“It is very refreshing for summer, but add a little cinnamon and cranberry in it, and bam! You have yourself a holiday drink,” she said.

For Tam, the White Rhino is the exact kind of place she would go as a customer. This makes it a place she loves to work, she said.

“I love creating and serving beautifully crafted cocktails, and I get to do that every day that I work,” she said.

Tam is grateful for her win in the Best of the Region, recognizing it as a result of her passion shining through.

SECOND PLACE

Dawn Gentry

Tavern on Main 

136 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-779-9377

tavernonmaincp.com

THIRD PLACE

Estefania Cevallos-Santucci

Ciao Bella Ristorante

1514 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-6800

ciaobellaonline.com

