Best Bartender -- Female

Rebecca Tam

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 E. Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

With almost 10 years under her belt at the White Rhino Bar & Grill, Rebecca Tam still enjoys mixing up awesome drinks and serving them to customers she values.

“I have met some of my best friends from working there,” Tam said.

She meets her fair share of new faces too, which she said is one of her favorite parts of the job.

“The best compliment I can receive is when someone asks me, ‘What days do you work, so we can come back and see you?’ ” she said.

She loves crafting cocktail classics such as the Old Fashioned for guests. For now, her personal favorite is the Moscow Mule for its flavors of ginger, vodka, and lime.

“It is very refreshing for summer, but add a little cinnamon and cranberry in it, and bam! You have yourself a holiday drink,” she said.