Best Bartender -- Male

Best Bartender -- Male

Matt Roper, Lucrezia in Crown Point

Carl Simmons

Tavern on Main

136 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-779-9377

tavernonmaincp.com

Carl Simmons of Tavern on Main said being a good bartender revolves around the customers.

He described Tavern on Main as a great place to work, where familiarity matters.

“We know most people on a first-name basis. I know what everybody drinks when they walk in,” Simmons said.

He credited his coworkers, saying they are one of the things he likes most about working at Tavern on Main.

“We’re a tight-knit little group,” Simmons said.

The bar features a full craft cocktail menu, with 12 to 15 drink varieties made on a nightly basis.

The Old Fashioned sits at the top of his favorites: after a long, rich history, the drink remains a “tried and true” cocktail.

“I’m a whiskey guy,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Joe Ghiotto

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 E. Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

whiterhinoonline.com

THIRD PLACE

Matt Roper

Lucrezia Ristorante

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

Lucreziacafe.com

