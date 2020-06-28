Best Bartender -- Male

Carl Simmons
Tavern on Main
136 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-779-9377
Carl Simmons of Tavern on Main said being a good bartender revolves around the customers.
He described Tavern on Main as a great place to work, where familiarity matters.
“We know most people on a first-name basis. I know what everybody drinks when they walk in,” Simmons said.
He credited his coworkers, saying they are one of the things he likes most about working at Tavern on Main.
“We’re a tight-knit little group,” Simmons said.
The bar features a full craft cocktail menu, with 12 to 15 drink varieties made on a nightly basis.
The Old Fashioned sits at the top of his favorites: after a long, rich history, the drink remains a “tried and true” cocktail.
“I’m a whiskey guy,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Joe Ghiotto
White Rhino Bar & Grill
101 E. Joliet St.
Dyer
219-864-9200
THIRD PLACE
Matt Roper
Lucrezia Ristorante
302 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!