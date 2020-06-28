Best CEO/Owner
Centier CEO Mike Schrage 

Mike Schrage

Centier Bank

Multiple Locations

888-CENTIER (236-8437)

Centier.com

This year, Mike Schrage, CEO and chairman of the board of Centier Bank, celebrates  the 125th anniversary of his family-owned financial institution and another win in Best of the Region.

He said he is extremely proud of the recognition Centier Bank has received  throughout its long history for maintaining its core values.

“My philosophy on success is a combination of caring for the community, placing a high value on our associates and emphasizing a servant heart culture, which helps our communities grow,” said Schrage.

“We have been recognized for all of these values repeatedly through the years.”

SECOND PLACE

Jeff Strack

Strack & Van Til

Multiple Locations

219-924-7588

strackandvantil.com

THIRD PLACE

Benjamin Bochnowski

Peoples Bank

9204 Columbia Ave, B Building

Munster

219-853-7575

Ibankpeoples.com

