Best CEO/Owner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Schrage

Centier Bank

Multiple Locations

888-CENTIER (236-8437)

This year, Mike Schrage, CEO and chairman of the board of Centier Bank, celebrates the 125th anniversary of his family-owned financial institution and another win in Best of the Region.

He said he is extremely proud of the recognition Centier Bank has received throughout its long history for maintaining its core values.

“My philosophy on success is a combination of caring for the community, placing a high value on our associates and emphasizing a servant heart culture, which helps our communities grow,” said Schrage.

“We have been recognized for all of these values repeatedly through the years.”

SECOND PLACE

Jeff Strack

Strack & Van Til

Multiple Locations