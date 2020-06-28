Best Chef

  • Updated
Chris Pappas of Provecho Latin Provisions 

Chris Pappas

Provecho Latin Provisions

110 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-0050

provechocp.com

Chris Pappas has a restaurant heritage a half a century in the making.

His father passed the culinary torch to him in 2014, when Chris took over Pappas Restaurant, a Region business since 1971.

Over the last couple of years, he has forged a fresh path with his most recent creation in Crown Point, Provecho.

The restaurant gathers flavors from multiple Latin American countries, serving them hot off a wood-burning hearth and grill for foodies to savor and share.

“The word ‘provecho’ translates to the time and memories spent around the table enjoying food and company of family and friends,” Pappas said.

A rotating menu featuring ingredients from 13 nearby farms is offered, along with a sizable list of seafood, a rotating craft cocktail list, and plenty of wine pairing suggestions.

“Having the ability to not only create food, but to create an experience where people can gather around the table to simply enjoy themselves and their company, share memories, and share good food,” Pappas said of his desire to serve up meals.

Building a culinary experience that sticks with his guests is another driving force for Pappas as he leads his teams at Provecho and Pappas Restaurant.

He passes his work ethic and appreciation to his team of kitchen and service staff.

“It's also good for the team to know that they matter. That’s what is most important. I’m a firm believer in learning something new every day when we cook,” said Pappas.

SECOND PLACE

Dylan McRae

Lucrezia Ristorante

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

lucreziacafe.com

THIRD PLACE

Alfredo Anguiano

Lucrezia Café

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829

lucreziacafe.com

