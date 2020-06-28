× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Pappas

Provecho Latin Provisions

110 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-0050

Chris Pappas has a restaurant heritage a half a century in the making.

His father passed the culinary torch to him in 2014, when Chris took over Pappas Restaurant, a Region business since 1971.

Over the last couple of years, he has forged a fresh path with his most recent creation in Crown Point, Provecho.

The restaurant gathers flavors from multiple Latin American countries, serving them hot off a wood-burning hearth and grill for foodies to savor and share.

“The word ‘provecho’ translates to the time and memories spent around the table enjoying food and company of family and friends,” Pappas said.

A rotating menu featuring ingredients from 13 nearby farms is offered, along with a sizable list of seafood, a rotating craft cocktail list, and plenty of wine pairing suggestions.