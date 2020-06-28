Chris Pappas
Provecho Latin Provisions
110 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-0050
Chris Pappas has a restaurant heritage a half a century in the making.
His father passed the culinary torch to him in 2014, when Chris took over Pappas Restaurant, a Region business since 1971.
Over the last couple of years, he has forged a fresh path with his most recent creation in Crown Point, Provecho.
The restaurant gathers flavors from multiple Latin American countries, serving them hot off a wood-burning hearth and grill for foodies to savor and share.
“The word ‘provecho’ translates to the time and memories spent around the table enjoying food and company of family and friends,” Pappas said.
A rotating menu featuring ingredients from 13 nearby farms is offered, along with a sizable list of seafood, a rotating craft cocktail list, and plenty of wine pairing suggestions.
“Having the ability to not only create food, but to create an experience where people can gather around the table to simply enjoy themselves and their company, share memories, and share good food,” Pappas said of his desire to serve up meals.
Building a culinary experience that sticks with his guests is another driving force for Pappas as he leads his teams at Provecho and Pappas Restaurant.
He passes his work ethic and appreciation to his team of kitchen and service staff.
“It's also good for the team to know that they matter. That’s what is most important. I’m a firm believer in learning something new every day when we cook,” said Pappas.
SECOND PLACE
Dylan McRae
Lucrezia Ristorante
302 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829
THIRD PLACE
Alfredo Anguiano
Lucrezia Café
428 S. Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-926-5829
