Best Criminal Lawyer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul A. Rossi

Law Office of Paul A. Rossi LLC

1601 Northview Drive

Lowell

219-690-1200

Paul A. Rossi, attorney and owner of the Law Office of Paul A. Rossi LLC, said a good criminal lawyer should have many core traits, including good communication, great negotiating skills, persistent investigative habits and a devotion to their client.

Good criminal defense attorneys know that those facing criminal charges have dire concerns, as well as many unknowns in their lives, said Rossi.

He acknowledged the power of teamwork as a critical part of his firm’s work for their clients.

“The team approach allows our talents and experiences to reach their full expression,” said Rossi, acknowledging Justin Treasure and Abby Stewart.

Rossi said he has his sights on continued growth and positive results for the firm. He credits much of its success to their collective belief in the necessity of their clients’ vigorous defense.