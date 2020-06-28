Best Criminal Lawyer

Paul A. Rossi
Law Office of Paul A. Rossi LLC
1601 Northview Drive
Lowell
219-690-1200
Paul A. Rossi, attorney and owner of the Law Office of Paul A. Rossi LLC, said a good criminal lawyer should have many core traits, including good communication, great negotiating skills, persistent investigative habits and a devotion to their client.
Good criminal defense attorneys know that those facing criminal charges have dire concerns, as well as many unknowns in their lives, said Rossi.
He acknowledged the power of teamwork as a critical part of his firm’s work for their clients.
“The team approach allows our talents and experiences to reach their full expression,” said Rossi, acknowledging Justin Treasure and Abby Stewart.
Rossi said he has his sights on continued growth and positive results for the firm. He credits much of its success to their collective belief in the necessity of their clients’ vigorous defense.
“Each one of the attorneys that works at my office truly believes in what we do,” said Rossi. “It is the right of every American to have a fair trial,” he said.
