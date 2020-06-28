Best Estate Lawyer

Paul A. Rossi
Law Office of Paul Rossi LLC
1601 Northview Drive
Lowell
219-690-1200
Paul A. Rossi and his associates pride themselves on taking a small-town approach to their clients’ legal needs.
“I think it’s interesting that we’re in Lowell. Even though we’re only 15 minutes from Crown Point, everyone in the town here is very loyal,” Rossi said. “Everybody who needs a will or a trust or has a death in the family will call us. Most of the people who call us are referred from other people in town.”
Though the Baby Boom generation is a large part of Rossi’s estate and probate clientele, he sees younger couples interested in planning for their future as well.
“We get a lot of 30-year-olds now that seem to be thinking of that kind of stuff too. That’s kind of a change. We get young couples with newborns who are doing wills — that wasn’t too popular a few years ago. They’re thinking about who they want taking care of their child, the most important thing in your life.”
Rossi says he and his associates try to make the process as approachable as possible.
“We just try to explain your options. Most people don’t know the law about probate, they don’t know Indiana doesn’t have an estate tax anymore. We recognize that people are anxious about it and we understand that. It just becomes a nice conversation by the end.”
Though it deals with factors associated with death, estate law, including power of attorney, wills, probate and other issues, is nothing to be afraid of, Rossi says.
“It’s something people procrastinate on. It’s not a jinx; you’re doing the right thing. It’s nice sometimes to have a client you can help that’s not being sued or suing someone. Kind of get it off their bucket list.”
