Best Estate Lawyer

Paul A. Rossi

Law Office of Paul Rossi LLC

1601 Northview Drive

Lowell

219-690-1200

Paul A. Rossi and his associates pride themselves on taking a small-town approach to their clients’ legal needs.

“I think it’s interesting that we’re in Lowell. Even though we’re only 15 minutes from Crown Point, everyone in the town here is very loyal,” Rossi said. “Everybody who needs a will or a trust or has a death in the family will call us. Most of the people who call us are referred from other people in town.”

Though the Baby Boom generation is a large part of Rossi’s estate and probate clientele, he sees younger couples interested in planning for their future as well.

“We get a lot of 30-year-olds now that seem to be thinking of that kind of stuff too. That’s kind of a change. We get young couples with newborns who are doing wills — that wasn’t too popular a few years ago. They’re thinking about who they want taking care of their child, the most important thing in your life.”