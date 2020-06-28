Best Family Lawyer

Tara Tauber
Tauber Law Offices
1415 Eagle Ridge Drive
Schererville
219-865-6666
When it comes to family law, Tara Tauber has expertise personally and professionally.
“I was an elementary school teacher for six years prior to deciding to go to law school,” she said. “So I always enjoyed working with kids.”
Though Tauber Law is a general practice firm that offers a wide range of legal services, one of Tara Tauber’s specialties is family law — helping families through the adoption process.
“I have been doing adoption work for about 10 years,” she said. “I am an adoptive mother myself, and I think families really appreciate the fact that I understand where they’re coming from and that the process is that much more important to me because I’ve gone through it myself,” she adds.
Tauber works with families on foster-to-adopt, direct adoption, stepparent adoption, and other scenarios, as well as other aspects of family law.
“I form relationships with these families, and usually they will keep me up to date about how the kids are flourishing, and that is what I love most about family law,” she said.
When it comes to Tauber Law Offices, everything is a family affair, according to Tauber.
“I have two partners, one is my brother and one is my dad,” she said. “We pride ourselves on treating our clients like family. Each of us has our own niche and then there are things that we all do, so clients can come to one law firm and have several different things happening throughout their lives that can all be handled by the same law practice.”
SECOND PLACE
Joseph Bombagetti
Kelly Law Offices
5521 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 101
Crown Point
22 W. Washington St., Suite 1500
Chicago
1251 N. Eddy St., Suite 200
South Bend
800-859-8800
THIRD PLACE
Rhett Tauber
Tauber Law Offices
1415 Eagle Ridge Drive
Schererville
219-865-6666
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!