Best Injury Lawyer

Kenneth J. Allen

Kenneth J. Allen Law Group

Multiple locatons

877-670-2421

Kenneth J. Allen of Kenneth J. Allen Law Group is out to change the world, one case at a time.

“Our mission is twofold,” he said. “We want to make sure our clients receive fair and full compensation for that which is taken from them. And we want to promote safety and accident prevention so that someone is less likely to follow in our clients’ footsteps down the road.”

By convincing juries that a client was harmed due to negligence or unsafe practices, policy changes arising from the cases can prevent more harm.

“We try to make changes. There’s no greater satisfaction than having a machine manufacturer change their design so that no one else gets injured in that fashion,” Allen said.

Allen’s office specializes in personal injury and wrongful death.