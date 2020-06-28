Best Injury Lawyer
urgent

Best Injury Lawyer

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Injury Lawyer

Kenneth J. Allen

Kenneth J. Allen

Kenneth J. Allen Law Group

Multiple locatons

877-670-2421

Kenallenlaw.com

Kenneth J. Allen of Kenneth J. Allen Law Group is out to change the world, one case at a time.

“Our mission is twofold,” he said. “We want to make sure our clients receive fair and full compensation for that which is taken from them. And we want to promote safety and accident prevention so that someone is less likely to follow in our clients’ footsteps down the road.”

By convincing juries that a client was harmed due to negligence or unsafe practices, policy changes arising from the cases can prevent more harm.

“We try to make changes. There’s no greater satisfaction than having a machine manufacturer change their design so that no one else gets injured in that fashion,” Allen said.

Allen’s office specializes in personal injury and wrongful death.

“It really is my job to advocate for people,” he said. “These people are in a position when they’re injured or a loved one has been killed of stress and vulnerability. ... We decided to just focus on one thing.

“But for the grace of God there go you or I or one of our loved ones,” he added. “And if we can prevent that tragedy from happening, that’s really the goal.”

SECOND PLACE

Barry D. Rooth

Theodoros & Rooth P.C. Injury Law

8750 Broadway, Suite A

Merrillville 

219-212-2462

www.trinjurylaw.com

THIRD PLACE

Paul A. Rossi

Law Office of Paul Rossi LLC

1601 Northview Drive

Lowell

219-690-1200

Paulrossilaw.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts