Best Injury Lawyer

Kenneth J. Allen
Kenneth J. Allen Law Group
Multiple locatons
877-670-2421
Kenneth J. Allen of Kenneth J. Allen Law Group is out to change the world, one case at a time.
“Our mission is twofold,” he said. “We want to make sure our clients receive fair and full compensation for that which is taken from them. And we want to promote safety and accident prevention so that someone is less likely to follow in our clients’ footsteps down the road.”
By convincing juries that a client was harmed due to negligence or unsafe practices, policy changes arising from the cases can prevent more harm.
“We try to make changes. There’s no greater satisfaction than having a machine manufacturer change their design so that no one else gets injured in that fashion,” Allen said.
Allen’s office specializes in personal injury and wrongful death.
“It really is my job to advocate for people,” he said. “These people are in a position when they’re injured or a loved one has been killed of stress and vulnerability. ... We decided to just focus on one thing.
“But for the grace of God there go you or I or one of our loved ones,” he added. “And if we can prevent that tragedy from happening, that’s really the goal.”
SECOND PLACE
Barry D. Rooth
Theodoros & Rooth P.C. Injury Law
8750 Broadway, Suite A
Merrillville
219-212-2462
THIRD PLACE
Paul A. Rossi
Law Office of Paul Rossi LLC
1601 Northview Drive
Lowell
219-690-1200
