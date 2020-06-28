× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Todd Avery

State Farm

8124 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-922-4343

Todd Avery’s approach to the insurance business makes it all about the customer.

“Helping others protect their most valuable assets and manage the risks of everyday life is something we are passionate about,” Avery said.

Avery has worked in the insurance and investment planning business since graduating college in 2004. This is his second win as Best Insurance Agent.

“It’s very exciting, yet humbling, to think so many in the Region have awarded us with this privilege for the second time in three years,” he said.

Avery says he has achieved his success the old-fashioned way.

“It’s all hard work and surrounding yourself with the right team,” he said. “This award isn’t about me, it’s about our team of five and their hard work and dedication over the past several years.”