Todd J. Avery

Todd Avery

State Farm

8124 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-922-4343

Averyismyagent.com

Todd Avery’s approach to the insurance business makes it all about the customer.

“Helping others protect their most valuable assets and manage the risks of everyday life is something we are passionate about,” Avery said.

Avery has worked in the insurance and investment planning business since graduating college in 2004. This is his second win as Best Insurance Agent.

“It’s very exciting, yet humbling, to think so many in the Region have awarded us with this privilege for the second time in three years,” he said.

Avery says he has achieved his success the old-fashioned way.

“It’s all hard work and surrounding yourself with the right team,” he said. “This award isn’t about me, it’s about our team of five and their hard work and dedication over the past several years.”

SECOND PLACE

Jason Rakos

State Farm

270 W. 80th Place

Merrillville

219-769-1250

jasonrakos.com

THIRD PLACE

Jorge Gutierrez II

Allstate

7805 Taft St., Suite G

Merrillville

1842 45th Ave.

Munster 

128 Main St.

Hobart

219-576-7006

agents.allstate.com/jorge-gutierrez-munster-in.html

