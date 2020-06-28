Todd Avery
State Farm
8124 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-922-4343
Todd Avery’s approach to the insurance business makes it all about the customer.
“Helping others protect their most valuable assets and manage the risks of everyday life is something we are passionate about,” Avery said.
Avery has worked in the insurance and investment planning business since graduating college in 2004. This is his second win as Best Insurance Agent.
“It’s very exciting, yet humbling, to think so many in the Region have awarded us with this privilege for the second time in three years,” he said.
Avery says he has achieved his success the old-fashioned way.
“It’s all hard work and surrounding yourself with the right team,” he said. “This award isn’t about me, it’s about our team of five and their hard work and dedication over the past several years.”
SECOND PLACE
Jason Rakos
State Farm
270 W. 80th Place
Merrillville
219-769-1250
THIRD PLACE
Jorge Gutierrez II
Allstate
7805 Taft St., Suite G
Merrillville
1842 45th Ave.
Munster
128 Main St.
Hobart
219-576-7006
