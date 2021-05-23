 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Insurance Agent
urgent

Best Insurance Agent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Best Insurance Agent
Provided
Best Insurance Agent

Jason Rakos

Jason Rakos

State Farm Insurance

270 W. 80th Place

Merrillville

219-769-1250

jasonrakos.com

When an insurance agent is needed, it’s often during a stressful time.

State Farm Insurance Agent Jason Rakos and his team know that, which is why he says it’s critical for an agent to be available at any point since life events often happen outside normal business hours.

“Our service is second to none, because we are always available,” he said. “We have computers at home, cell phone numbers are given to all customers, and we are always available.”

Whether it’s an auto accident, home or apartment fire or other major life event, Rakos says his goal is to be there for his clients.

“We will always be there and take the extra step, especially in times of need,” he said. “Accidents on the weekend, roadside assistance, home claims in the middle of the night and many, many other times.”

SECOND PLACE

Kelly Maki

Maki Insurance Group

27 W. Joliet St.

Schererville

219-440-2021

makiinsgroup.com

THIRD PLACE

Justin Sarkey

Sarkey Insurance

9467 Joliet St.

St. John

219-365-1958

agents.farmers.com/in/st-john/justin-sarkey

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts