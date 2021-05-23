Best Insurance Agent

Jason Rakos

State Farm Insurance

270 W. 80th Place

Merrillville

219-769-1250

When an insurance agent is needed, it’s often during a stressful time.

State Farm Insurance Agent Jason Rakos and his team know that, which is why he says it’s critical for an agent to be available at any point since life events often happen outside normal business hours.

“Our service is second to none, because we are always available,” he said. “We have computers at home, cell phone numbers are given to all customers, and we are always available.”

Whether it’s an auto accident, home or apartment fire or other major life event, Rakos says his goal is to be there for his clients.

“We will always be there and take the extra step, especially in times of need,” he said. “Accidents on the weekend, roadside assistance, home claims in the middle of the night and many, many other times.”