Best Mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas McDermott Jr.

Hammond

5925 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-853-6301

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. says the most important part of being mayor is putting residents first.

“My bosses are the residents. When I talk to kids, I say I have 81,000 bosses,” McDermott said.

The 20th Mayor of Hammond was set on his career path by watching his father’s election to the same office.

“My father was the mayor of Hammond, and he was elected when I was 13,” McDermott said. “I sort of grew up watching him run the city. It had a major impact; he was a normal person to me and watching him become a leader in Northwest Indiana was one of the most influential moments in my life. It propelled me in the direction I am now.”

McDermott has been mayor of Hammond for 16 years.