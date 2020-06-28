Thomas McDermott Jr.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. says the most important part of being mayor is putting residents first.
“My bosses are the residents. When I talk to kids, I say I have 81,000 bosses,” McDermott said.
The 20th Mayor of Hammond was set on his career path by watching his father’s election to the same office.
“My father was the mayor of Hammond, and he was elected when I was 13,” McDermott said. “I sort of grew up watching him run the city. It had a major impact; he was a normal person to me and watching him become a leader in Northwest Indiana was one of the most influential moments in my life. It propelled me in the direction I am now.”
McDermott has been mayor of Hammond for 16 years.
“Hammond’s a great city to be a mayor of because it gives me the opportunity to be normal,” he said. “I walk around the city in a hat and shorts and I look like the residents. I treat them with respect.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, McDermott has taken steps to protect the community.
“My job is to communicate. Right off the bat when COVID-19 started affecting our lives, I started a task force that met twice weekly. Then I would go live on Facebook and let residents know what we talked about in those meetings.
“The most important thing for me was to be a good leader for my 1,000 employees and 81,000 residents,” he added.
McDermott may be the 20th mayor of Hammond, but he is the first winner of Best Mayor in The Times’ Best of the Region.
“The mayors in Northwest Indiana are very competitive, so this isn’t going to sit well in Crown Point and Lake Station,” McDermott laughs. “All the mayors of Northwest Indiana are top quality people. This is my year with the crown on my head but all the other mayors will be following shortly.”
