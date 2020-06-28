Best Personal Lawyer

Paul A. Rossi
From an early age, Paul A. Rossi knew he wanted to be a lawyer.
“When you’re a kid and you’re listening to your parents they tell you you need to study so you can be a doctor or a lawyer. I remember that conversation and I thought I had to pick one so I picked lawyer.”
Through his 23 years in the business, Rossi has learned that the personal touch is a big part of his law firm’s success.
“We’re not too big or too small or too proud to take a call. We can help a client with any kind of matter,” Rossi said. “It’s hard for some people to always trust lawyers, so when people have a good experience they appreciate you helping them in the future.”
Rossi’s human approach inspires loyalty in his clients.
“Since I’ve been practicing for almost 23 years now, I’ve had clients I’ve worked with once or twice and they’ve been loyal for 20 years,” Rossi said. “A lot of our clients refer people because we have that connection with them.”
All the attorneys at the Law Office of Paul A. Rossi work as a team to get the best outcome for their clients, according to Rossi.
“I think combined our team has all the skills we need for every client. We don’t do any cases individually, we all get a look at the file and help the client. Every single one of our civil and injury cases is worked on with two-three attorneys, and we always go to trial with at least three of us.”
SECOND PLACE
Tara Tauber
Tauber Law Offices
THIRD PLACE
Joseph Bombagetti
Kelly Law Offices
