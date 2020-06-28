Best Personal Lawyer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul A. Rossi

Law Office of Paul Rossi

1601 Northview Drive

Lowell

219-690-1200

From an early age, Paul A. Rossi knew he wanted to be a lawyer.

“When you’re a kid and you’re listening to your parents they tell you you need to study so you can be a doctor or a lawyer. I remember that conversation and I thought I had to pick one so I picked lawyer.”

Through his 23 years in the business, Rossi has learned that the personal touch is a big part of his law firm’s success.

“We’re not too big or too small or too proud to take a call. We can help a client with any kind of matter,” Rossi said. “It’s hard for some people to always trust lawyers, so when people have a good experience they appreciate you helping them in the future.”

Rossi’s human approach inspires loyalty in his clients.