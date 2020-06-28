Best Personal Trainer
Best Personal Trainer

Best Personal Trainer

Personal trainer Eric White of Anytime Fitness in Dyer

Eric White

Anytime Fitness

262 81st Ave.

Dyer

219-440-7149

www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/3201/dyer-in-46311/

Eric White of Anytime Fitness knows that self-confidence and motivation are the keys to getting healthy.

As a personal trainer, he strives to give those tools to his clients on their journey to health and fitness.

“There was a time in my life when I was unhealthy and lacked confidence in myself. Through hard work and training, I felt like I was truly becoming my ideal self,” he said. “I got into the business so I can help other people become healthy and confident.

“My philosophy is to promote a sense of self-empowerment and no-holds-barred mindset to everyone I work with.”

Whether training for a specific fitness goal, such as running a marathon or lifting a certain amount, or just to be healthier, White believes success is just around the corner.

“I believe training is 90% mental. If you can conquer your mind and eliminate excuses, you can achieve results in the gym and in life,” he said.

What is the secret to White’s success? He says a love for helping others.

“I love what I do and I am so blessed to have the opportunity to help people. So, the secret is a burning passion for helping others and an unyielding mindset,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Beth Perez

MB TwinFit

132 N. Broad St.

Griffith

773-414-1221

Facebook.com/mbtwinfit

THIRD PLACE

Chad Roth

Midwest Fitness Training

10645 Broadway

Crown Point

219-680-8197

Facebook.com/midwestfitnesstraining

