Best Personal Trainer

Eric White of Anytime Fitness knows that self-confidence and motivation are the keys to getting healthy.
As a personal trainer, he strives to give those tools to his clients on their journey to health and fitness.
“There was a time in my life when I was unhealthy and lacked confidence in myself. Through hard work and training, I felt like I was truly becoming my ideal self,” he said. “I got into the business so I can help other people become healthy and confident.
“My philosophy is to promote a sense of self-empowerment and no-holds-barred mindset to everyone I work with.”
Whether training for a specific fitness goal, such as running a marathon or lifting a certain amount, or just to be healthier, White believes success is just around the corner.
“I believe training is 90% mental. If you can conquer your mind and eliminate excuses, you can achieve results in the gym and in life,” he said.
What is the secret to White’s success? He says a love for helping others.
“I love what I do and I am so blessed to have the opportunity to help people. So, the secret is a burning passion for helping others and an unyielding mindset,” he said.
