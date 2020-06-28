Best Personal Trainer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eric White

Anytime Fitness

262 81st Ave.

Dyer

219-440-7149

Eric White of Anytime Fitness knows that self-confidence and motivation are the keys to getting healthy.

As a personal trainer, he strives to give those tools to his clients on their journey to health and fitness.

“There was a time in my life when I was unhealthy and lacked confidence in myself. Through hard work and training, I felt like I was truly becoming my ideal self,” he said. “I got into the business so I can help other people become healthy and confident.

“My philosophy is to promote a sense of self-empowerment and no-holds-barred mindset to everyone I work with.”

Whether training for a specific fitness goal, such as running a marathon or lifting a certain amount, or just to be healthier, White believes success is just around the corner.