Best Real Estate Agent

Lisa Thompson

The Lisa Thompson Group

Coldwell Banker Realty

2166 45th St.

Highland

219-617-5884

When it comes to buying and selling homes, Lisa Thompson of The Lisa Thompson Group knows the secret is to treat others like you want to be treated.

“I've never focused on 'the numbers.' Instead, I've always focused on giving the best service possible to grow long-lasting relationships with my clients, who are truly the reason for my success,” she said.

Thompson’s years of experience have allowed her to build a tight-knit team of hard working agents like herself who have catapulted to the top of their field.

“When you give good service, have true heartfelt intentions and strive to be a true expert in your field, clients recognize this. With this philosophy, last year my small but powerful team and I closed more than $43.5 million and 180-plus home sales in Northwest Indiana,” she said.