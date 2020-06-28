Best Real Estate Agent

  • Updated
Best Real Estate Agent

Lisa Thompson, Coldwell Banker

Lisa Thompson

The Lisa Thompson Group

Coldwell Banker Realty

2166 45th St.

Highland

219-617-5884

Lisathompsonrealtor.com

When it comes to buying and selling homes, Lisa Thompson of The Lisa Thompson Group knows the secret is to treat others like you want to be treated.

“I've never focused on 'the numbers.' Instead, I've always focused on giving the best service possible to grow long-lasting relationships with my clients, who are truly the reason for my success,” she said.

Thompson’s years of experience have allowed her to build a tight-knit team of hard working agents like herself who have catapulted to the top of their field.

“When you give good service, have true heartfelt intentions and strive to be a true expert in your field, clients recognize this. With this philosophy, last year my small but powerful team and I closed more than $43.5 million and 180-plus home sales in Northwest Indiana,” she said.

This is particularly impressive, considering the median number of transactions closed by Realtors across the country is just 11 per year, according to the National Association of Realtors.

But Thompson is no stranger to success. This is her eighth year among the Best Real Estate Agents in the Best of the Region voting.

“I'm humbled and very honored to once again be voted as Best Real Estate Agent by public poll. I can't begin to explain how much it means to me. I've been honored with national, and even international awards, for volume and achievements in real estate; but to be voted by public poll for the service I provide, truly trumps any production award,” Thompson said.

SECOND PLACE

Michael Felder

Keller Williams Northwest Indiana

450 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-440-0545

Michaelfelder.kw.com

THIRD PLACE

Kristina Vega

Premier Region Real Estate

5194 E. 81st Ave.

Hobart

219-902-9090

vegalovesnwi.com

