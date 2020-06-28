Lisa Thompson
The Lisa Thompson Group
Coldwell Banker Realty
2166 45th St.
Highland
219-617-5884
When it comes to buying and selling homes, Lisa Thompson of The Lisa Thompson Group knows the secret is to treat others like you want to be treated.
“I've never focused on 'the numbers.' Instead, I've always focused on giving the best service possible to grow long-lasting relationships with my clients, who are truly the reason for my success,” she said.
Thompson’s years of experience have allowed her to build a tight-knit team of hard working agents like herself who have catapulted to the top of their field.
“When you give good service, have true heartfelt intentions and strive to be a true expert in your field, clients recognize this. With this philosophy, last year my small but powerful team and I closed more than $43.5 million and 180-plus home sales in Northwest Indiana,” she said.
This is particularly impressive, considering the median number of transactions closed by Realtors across the country is just 11 per year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
But Thompson is no stranger to success. This is her eighth year among the Best Real Estate Agents in the Best of the Region voting.
“I'm humbled and very honored to once again be voted as Best Real Estate Agent by public poll. I can't begin to explain how much it means to me. I've been honored with national, and even international awards, for volume and achievements in real estate; but to be voted by public poll for the service I provide, truly trumps any production award,” Thompson said.
SECOND PLACE
Michael Felder
Keller Williams Northwest Indiana
450 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-440-0545
THIRD PLACE
Kristina Vega
Premier Region Real Estate
5194 E. 81st Ave.
Hobart
219-902-9090
