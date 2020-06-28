Best Tattoo Artist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tony Reyes

Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge

1003 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-779-9155

Tony Reyes of Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge treats every day as an opportunity to create art.

“Tattooing and art have always been a part of my life,” Reyes said. “It’s a passion. I wake up every day knowing I will be able create a unique piece of artwork for someone, whether on skin or canvas.”

Some of Reyes’ designs can be seen at tonyreyestattoo.com. The website says the artists at Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge have a combined 100 years of experience as tattoo artists.

“I knew this was going to be my career from a young age,” he said. “I made it a point to learn this industry from top to bottom and surround myself with many amazing artists.”

Reyes got his start as an apprentice under Mike Luera at Sacred Art Studios in Calumet City and went on to open his own shop.