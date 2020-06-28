Best Tattoo Artist
urgent

Best Tattoo Artist

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Tattoo Artist

Tony Reyes at Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge in Crown Point

Tony Reyes

Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge

1003 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-779-9155

Tonyreyestattoo.com

Tony Reyes of Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge treats every day as an opportunity to create art.

“Tattooing and art have always been a part of my life,” Reyes said. “It’s a passion. I wake up every day knowing I will be able create a unique piece of artwork for someone, whether on skin or canvas.”

Some of Reyes’ designs can be seen at tonyreyestattoo.com. The website says the artists at Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge have a combined 100 years of experience as tattoo artists.

“I knew this was going to be my career from a young age,” he said. “I made it a point to learn this industry from top to bottom and surround myself with many amazing artists.”

Reyes got his start as an apprentice under Mike Luera at Sacred Art Studios in Calumet City and went on to open his own shop.

“When I opened my shop, it was essential for me to have the best team. Individually we are all very talented, and as a team we continue to motivate each other and push each other to continue to be successful,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Johnno O’Block

Sure Fire Tattoos

134 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-3107

surefiretattoos.com

THIRD PLACE

Shyan Smith

Sure Fire Tattoos

134 S, Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-3107

Surefiretattoos.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts