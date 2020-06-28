Best Tattoo Artist

Tony Reyes
Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge
1003 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-779-9155
Tony Reyes of Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge treats every day as an opportunity to create art.
“Tattooing and art have always been a part of my life,” Reyes said. “It’s a passion. I wake up every day knowing I will be able create a unique piece of artwork for someone, whether on skin or canvas.”
Some of Reyes’ designs can be seen at tonyreyestattoo.com. The website says the artists at Blacklisted Tattoo Lounge have a combined 100 years of experience as tattoo artists.
“I knew this was going to be my career from a young age,” he said. “I made it a point to learn this industry from top to bottom and surround myself with many amazing artists.”
Reyes got his start as an apprentice under Mike Luera at Sacred Art Studios in Calumet City and went on to open his own shop.
“When I opened my shop, it was essential for me to have the best team. Individually we are all very talented, and as a team we continue to motivate each other and push each other to continue to be successful,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Johnno O’Block
Sure Fire Tattoos
134 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-323-3107
THIRD PLACE
Shyan Smith
Sure Fire Tattoos
134 S, Main St.
Crown Point
219-323-3107
