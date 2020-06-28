Best Auto Body Shop

Tom & Ed’s Autobody
Multiple locations
800-358-0122
During this COVID-19 pandemic, Andy Tylka, owner of Tom & Ed’s Autobody, has made changes to protect not only his employees', but also customers’ health.
“We completely reinvented our company,” Tylka said. “These days, we have been picking the car up with our tow truck. We have the rental car delivered to the customer’s house and when the repairs are finished we drop it off at their home again. They wouldn’t have to leave, just wave at the tow truck driver.
“We made a promise to all our employees that we wouldn’t mess with their pay, health care or their health. We’ve stuck to those three things,” he said.
When an accident happens, it can be stressful to juggle insurance companies, repairs and more. Tom & Ed’s Autobody strives to make the ordeal as easy as possible for customers, according to Tylka.
“We work with all insurance companies, and we work with all cars. The nice thing about it is, most dealerships in the area refer their customers to us for collision work,” he said. “We send our technicians to training for every make and model.
“We have been told a bunch of times that we need to change our tagline to ‘wow that was easy,’ ” Tylka said.
SECOND PLACE
Carstar Liss Autobody
1020 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-663-0989
2233 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-558-0279
THIRD PLACE
Bosak Auto Group
Multiple locations
