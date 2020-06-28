Best Auto Body Shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom & Ed’s Autobody

Multiple locations

800-358-0122

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Andy Tylka, owner of Tom & Ed’s Autobody, has made changes to protect not only his employees', but also customers’ health.

“We completely reinvented our company,” Tylka said. “These days, we have been picking the car up with our tow truck. We have the rental car delivered to the customer’s house and when the repairs are finished we drop it off at their home again. They wouldn’t have to leave, just wave at the tow truck driver.

“We made a promise to all our employees that we wouldn’t mess with their pay, health care or their health. We’ve stuck to those three things,” he said.

When an accident happens, it can be stressful to juggle insurance companies, repairs and more. Tom & Ed’s Autobody strives to make the ordeal as easy as possible for customers, according to Tylka.