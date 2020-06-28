Best Auto Body Shop
urgent

Best Auto Body Shop

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Auto Body Shop

 Andy Tylka, left, and Geoff Beckett of Tom & Ed's Autobody in Merrillville

Tom & Ed’s Autobody

Multiple locations 

800-358-0122

Tomandedsautobody.com

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Andy Tylka, owner of Tom & Ed’s Autobody, has made changes to protect not only his employees', but also customers’ health.

“We completely reinvented our company,” Tylka said. “These days, we have been picking the car up with our tow truck. We have the rental car delivered to the customer’s house and when the repairs are finished we drop it off at their home again. They wouldn’t have to leave, just wave at the tow truck driver.

“We made a promise to all our employees that we wouldn’t mess with their pay, health care or their health. We’ve stuck to those three things,” he said.

When an accident happens, it can be stressful to juggle insurance companies, repairs and more. Tom & Ed’s Autobody strives to make the ordeal as easy as possible for customers, according to Tylka.

“We work with all insurance companies, and we work with all cars. The nice thing about it is, most dealerships in the area refer their customers to us for collision work,” he said. “We send our technicians to training for every make and model.

“We have been told a bunch of times that we need to change our tagline to ‘wow that was easy,’ ” Tylka said.

SECOND PLACE

Carstar Liss Autobody

1020 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-663-0989

2233 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-558-0279

Carstar.com

THIRD PLACE

Bosak Auto Group

Multiple locations 

bosakauto.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts