Centier Bank

Centier Bank

Multiple locations

219-756-2265

www.centier.com

Though Centier Bank is always growing, the company remembers its commitment to provide warm, personalized service to its customers.

“Centier’s stands firmly on its ‘Not For Sale’ commitment, which is our pledge to preserve independent hometown banking in Indiana for generations to come,” said President and CEO Mike Schrage. “Centier was started by my great grandfather, Henry Schrage, in 1895 in Whiting, and has grown to 64 branches throughout the state. We have withstood the test of time, and that is in great part due to our determination that no matter how large a business grows, it is still possible to provide warm, personalized service.”

Centier has won Best Bank in Best of the Region since the contest’s inception. Schrage attributes the company’s success to people.

“It comes down to caring. When you care deeply about your clients, your communities and your organization, you strive to keep improving in all ways.

“That momentum has only gotten better over the years at Centier, and we look forward to continuing providing memorable banking experiences to our clients,” Schrage said.

SECOND PLACE

Peoples Bank

Multiple locations

219-836-4400

Ibankpeoples.com

THIRD PLACE

Chase

Multiple locations

800-935-9935

Chase.com

