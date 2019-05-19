{{featured_button_text}}
Best Bank

FIRST PLACE

Centier Bank

Multiple locations

www.centier.com

With more than 120 years as a family-owned business in Northwest Indiana, Centier Bank has learned something about doing business, again being voted  Best Bank by readers of The Times. 

“It is truly an honor that the readers continue to recognize Centier as the Region’s best bank,” President and CEO Mike Schrage said. “Our philosophy of providing a true community banking experience and a dedication to grow alongside our communities has given us the ability over the years to get to know our clients in a manner no other bank can match.

“While we continue to grow throughout the state, the Region is our home. With our ‘Not for sale’ promise, our family will continue to ensure Centier will always be supporting the Northwest Indiana community through building relationships and giving back to the causes and initiatives that make our community so great.”

SECOND PLACE

Chase Bank

Multiple locations

www.chase.com

THIRD PLACE

Peoples Bank

Multiple locations

www.ibankpeoples.com

