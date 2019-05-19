FIRST PLACE
Centier Bank
Multiple locations
With more than 120 years as a family-owned business in Northwest Indiana, Centier Bank has learned something about doing business, again being voted Best Bank by readers of The Times.
“It is truly an honor that the readers continue to recognize Centier as the Region’s best bank,” President and CEO Mike Schrage said. “Our philosophy of providing a true community banking experience and a dedication to grow alongside our communities has given us the ability over the years to get to know our clients in a manner no other bank can match.
“While we continue to grow throughout the state, the Region is our home. With our ‘Not for sale’ promise, our family will continue to ensure Centier will always be supporting the Northwest Indiana community through building relationships and giving back to the causes and initiatives that make our community so great.”
SECOND PLACE
Chase Bank
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Peoples Bank
Multiple locations