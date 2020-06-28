Best Car Repair Shop

Tom & Ed’s Autobody
Multiple locations
800-358-0122
When it comes to auto repair, Tom & Ed’s Autobody knows the best way to inspire loyalty in customers is to go above and beyond.
“We tell our customers when they come in, expect only perfection,” said owner Andy Tylka. “If we didn’t give them perfection based on their perception, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that changes in their head and that it’s perfect.”
Tylka says his company strives to make its customers great sources of publicity.
“We are making customers walking billboards for us,” he said. “We only hire employees that genuinely care about the well-being of people. It makes customers want to come back again and again.”
Tylka’s father started the business with one small location.
“My dad’s Tom. Ed was in the business until 1985 and my dad ended up just keeping the name because he already had the signs made,” Tylka said.
Adding to the family atmosphere, Tylka puts his humor to good use to advertise.
“We’re touching a lot more customers now with our ‘Dad humor’ billboards,” he said. “They make my wife cringe but I like them.”
One example of this so-called “Dad humor” can be found in Cedar Lake, where the Tom & Ed’s Autobody billboard features a dinosaur eating a car, with the inscription “Beware of the T-Wrecks.”
