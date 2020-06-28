Best Car Repair Shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom & Ed’s Autobody

Multiple locations

800-358-0122

When it comes to auto repair, Tom & Ed’s Autobody knows the best way to inspire loyalty in customers is to go above and beyond.

“We tell our customers when they come in, expect only perfection,” said owner Andy Tylka. “If we didn’t give them perfection based on their perception, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that changes in their head and that it’s perfect.”

Tylka says his company strives to make its customers great sources of publicity.

“We are making customers walking billboards for us,” he said. “We only hire employees that genuinely care about the well-being of people. It makes customers want to come back again and again.”

Tylka’s father started the business with one small location.

“My dad’s Tom. Ed was in the business until 1985 and my dad ended up just keeping the name because he already had the signs made,” Tylka said.