Best Car Repair Shop
urgent

Best Car Repair Shop

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Car Repair Shop

Tom Hylka, owner of Tom & Ed's

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times
Best Car Repair Shop

Tom & Ed's Autobody in Merrillville

Tom & Ed’s Autobody 

Multiple locations 

800-358-0122

Tomandedsautobody.com

When it comes to auto repair, Tom & Ed’s Autobody knows the best way to inspire loyalty in customers is to go above and beyond.

“We tell our customers when they come in, expect only perfection,” said owner Andy Tylka. “If we didn’t give them perfection based on their perception, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that changes in their head and that it’s perfect.”

Tylka says his company strives to make its customers great sources of publicity.

“We are making customers walking billboards for us,” he said. “We only hire employees that genuinely care about the well-being of people. It makes customers want to come back again and again.”

Tylka’s father started the business with one small location.

“My dad’s Tom. Ed was in the business until 1985 and my dad ended up just keeping the name because he already had the signs made,” Tylka said.

Adding to the family atmosphere, Tylka puts his humor to good use to advertise.

“We’re touching a lot more customers now with our ‘Dad humor’ billboards,” he said. “They make my wife cringe but I like them.”

One example of this so-called “Dad humor” can be found in Cedar Lake, where the Tom & Ed’s Autobody billboard features a dinosaur eating a car, with the inscription “Beware of the T-Wrecks.”

SECOND PLACE

Levin Tire & Service Center

Multiple locations

800-475-5005

Levintirecenter.com

THIRD PLACE

American Complete Auto Repair

9275 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-756-3000

americancompleteauto.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts