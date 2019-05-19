Best Car Repair Shop

FIRST PLACE
Levin Tire & Service Center
Multiple locations
800-475-5005
Since 1918, Levin Tire & Service Center has been taking care of Northwest Indiana’s cars and trucks, and for the last 11 years the customers have been taking care of Levin by voting them the Best of the Region in The Times poll.
The business has grown from a gas station to an auto repair shop to a full-service tire and auto repair shop in its 101-year history.
“We offer products and services at pricing that is competitive with the big chains while providing great customer service, building relationships with our customers and their vehicles,” Dan Trzeciak, marketing and IT manager, said.
"While it is important that we continue to offer the products and services our customers need, it is just as important to have the best team behind the counters and in the garages,” Trzeciak said. “The customers know they are going to get an experienced person at Levin, which keeps them coming back and helps us continue to be a Best of the Region winner.”
SECOND PLACE
McInnis Automotive Service
1901 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-8525
THIRD PLACE
Tom & Ed's Autobody
Multiple locations
800-358-0122