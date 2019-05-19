FIRST PLACE
Drive and Shine
1350 U.S. Hwy. 41 North
Schererville
219-865-7788
When Drive and Shine car wash opened 19 years ago, it was bad news for any other car wash hoping to win the Best Car Wash honor in The Times’ annual readers' poll. The business extended its streak to 19 with a first-place finish this year.
“We really take pride in what we do,” owner Frank Hatami said. “We operate by taking care of the customers. We employ the best, and we pay them more than anybody else in the area. When you have great employees, it means they do a great job for the customers. We will bend over backwards to please them in the car wash, the detailing and the oil change.”
Combine that with regularly updating the equipment, moving forward with the advancing technology, and using ecofriendly soaps and the addition of free vacuums and you have a streak tough to top.
“We do not want to be a dinosaur. We believe in never stopping improving,” Hatami said.
SECOND PLACE
Easy Clean
9425 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-922-7900
1779 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-5411
1637 45th St. (West Glen Park Avenue)
Griffith
219-301-5590
THIRD PLACE
Soft Touch
1303 Vale Park Rd.
Valparaiso
219-477-4566
6262 Broadway
Merrillville
219-980-2493
1492 Main St.
Crown Point
219-662-1648