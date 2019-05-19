{{featured_button_text}}
Best Car Wash Drive and Shine

FIRST PLACE

Drive and Shine

1350 U.S. Hwy. 41 North

Schererville

219-865-7788

www.driveandshine.com

When Drive and Shine car wash opened 19 years ago, it was bad news for any other car wash hoping to win the Best Car Wash honor in The Times’ annual readers' poll. The business extended its streak to 19 with a first-place finish this year.

“We really take pride in what we do,” owner Frank Hatami said. “We operate by taking care of the customers. We employ the best, and we pay them more than anybody else in the area. When you have great employees, it means they do a great job for the customers. We will bend over backwards to please them in the car wash, the detailing and the oil change.”

Combine that with regularly updating the equipment, moving forward with the advancing technology, and using ecofriendly soaps and the addition of free vacuums and you have a streak tough to top.

“We do not want to be a dinosaur. We believe in never stopping improving,” Hatami said.

SECOND PLACE

Easy Clean

9425 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-922-7900

1779 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-5411

1637 45th St. (West Glen Park Avenue)

Griffith

219-301-5590

myeasyclean.com

THIRD PLACE

Soft Touch

1303 Vale Park Rd.

Valparaiso

219-477-4566

6262 Broadway

Merrillville

219-980-2493

1492 Main St.

Crown Point

219-662-1648

oilngowash.com/soft-touch-homepage/

