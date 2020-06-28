Best Car Wash
Best Car Wash

Best Car Wash

Drive & Shine

Drive & Shine

1350 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

Driveandshine.com

By creating a great culture at Drive & Shine, owner Frank Hatami says the customers can see the difference.

“You take care of your customers and we truly believe that our customers are everything,” he said. “I wanted to get into a business that can’t ever go away. You can’t wash your car online right? People want to take care of their cars; it’s their second biggest investment after their real estate. We do car wash, oil change and all the fluids and detailing which, is inside cleaning and outside polishing and all that.”

In addition to great customer service, Hatami believes in creating the best facility for a quality service.

“We have the best facility and all the technology that we use. We soak the car six times in a 180-foot tunnel, the longest in Northwest Indiana,” he said. “We have a 44-foot space just for drying, with 16 blowers. So your car comes out dry. The windows and doors don’t freeze up in winter. Everything that comes out new on the market we study it, and if it works with us we implement it into our system.”

But Drive & Shine in Schererville earns its place at the top by taking care of its customers and employees.

“We are one of the best places to work,” said Hatami. “We treat them like human beings who have to make a living and take care of their families. That’s what makes us No. 1.

“It doesn’t matter what equipment you have, you can have gold, but if you don’t have the right people you have nothing.”

SECOND PLACE

Easy Clean Car Wash

Multiple locations

Myeasyclean.com

THIRD PLACE

Birdies Car Wash

10567 Broadway

Crown Point

219-213-2493

birdies-car-wash.business.site

