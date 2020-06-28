Best Car Wash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drive & Shine

1350 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

By creating a great culture at Drive & Shine, owner Frank Hatami says the customers can see the difference.

“You take care of your customers and we truly believe that our customers are everything,” he said. “I wanted to get into a business that can’t ever go away. You can’t wash your car online right? People want to take care of their cars; it’s their second biggest investment after their real estate. We do car wash, oil change and all the fluids and detailing which, is inside cleaning and outside polishing and all that.”

In addition to great customer service, Hatami believes in creating the best facility for a quality service.