FIRST PLACE
The Adventure Club
105 E. Joliet St.
Schererville
219-865-6283
A little campaigning with flyers and rubber bracelets might have helped The Adventure Club win its second Best Child Care Center honor in The Times annual poll of reader favorites.
With centers set up in 18 area schools providing care for more than 1,800 kids before school starts and after classes are done for the day, The Adventure Club is unlike any other, Chief Operating Officer Sandy Langbehn said.
“We have a magnetic board at all the sites where the kids can choose what they want to do,” Langbehn said. “We are teaching them to make good choices in life. They can choose things like the homework zone, sports, drama, science, advanced art, music and language lessons. We tap into the talents of our staff.”
Being in the schools, the kids go right from the center to class and then back after school without needing to be bused. It’s has proven to be the right choice for many area families.
SECOND PLACE
Wonder Years Learning Center
1838 45th St.
Munster
219-750-1900
14795 W. 101st Ave.
Dyer
219-627-3269
THIRD PLACE
Growing Kids Learning Center
1828 S. 11th St.
Chesterton
219-929-5559
3400 Campbell St.
Valparaiso
219-462-7777