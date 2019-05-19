{{featured_button_text}}
Best Child Care Center

The Adventure Club members in the Young Entrepreneurship program

FIRST PLACE

The Adventure Club

105 E. Joliet St.

Schererville

219-865-6283

www.theadventureclub.com

A little campaigning with flyers and rubber bracelets might have helped The Adventure Club win its second Best Child Care Center honor in The Times annual poll of reader favorites.

With centers set up in 18 area schools providing care for more than 1,800 kids before school starts and after classes are done for the day, The Adventure Club is unlike any other, Chief Operating Officer Sandy Langbehn said.

“We have a magnetic board at all the sites where the kids can choose what they want to do,” Langbehn said. “We are teaching them to make good choices in life. They can choose things like the homework zone, sports, drama, science, advanced art, music and language lessons. We tap into the talents of our staff.”

Being in the schools, the kids go right from the center to class and then back after school without needing to be bused. It’s has proven to be the right choice for many area families.

SECOND PLACE

Wonder Years Learning Center

1838 45th St.

Munster

219-750-1900

14795 W. 101st Ave.

Dyer

219-627-3269

www.wonderyearslearning.com

THIRD PLACE

Growing Kids Learning Center

1828 S. 11th St.

Chesterton

219-929-5559

3400 Campbell St.

Valparaiso

219-462-7777

www.growingkids.com

0
0
0
0
0