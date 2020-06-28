Best Child Care Center
Best Child Care Center

Best Child Care Center

The Adventure Club members in the Young Entrepreneurship program

The Adventure Club

105 E. Joliet St.

Schererville

219-865-6283

Theadventureclub.net

With a doctorate in education, Sandra L. Duncan, owner of The Adventure Club, puts her expertise to good use to enrich the lives of hundreds of kids throughout Northwest Indiana.

“We’ve been in business for 26 years, and our philosophy is to provide a fun, engaging program for school agers,” Duncan said. “We’re a safe haven. We have intentionally planned activities and reliable and consistent programming.”

One of the core principles that makes The Adventure Club work is giving kids the opportunity to choose for themselves.

“We have something called the Kids’ Choice Board,” Duncan said. “They come to our program after they’ve been herded around all day long. They have a choice about what they want to do and how long they want to do it.”

According to Duncan’s research, kids given the opportunity to make choices early in life make better choices later in life.

“They learn that there’s cause and effect and there’s consequences to good choices and bad choices,” she said.

In addition to the after-school program, The Adventure Club offers an EntrepreneurMe summer camp, which teaches children to design and run their own business. The Adventure Club also spearheads community service projects from making baby blankets for kids in need to raising money for Honor Flights.

SECOND PLACE

Happy Days Child Care

2645 Main St.

Highland

6111 Harrison St., Suite 145

Merrillville

86 E. 70th Pl.

Merrillville

219-206-1121

Happydaysinc.com

THIRD PLACE

Growing Kids Learning Center

1828 S. 11th St.

Chesterton

219-929-5559

3400 N. Campbell St.

Valparaiso

219-462-7777 

growingkids.com

