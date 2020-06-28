Best Child Care Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Adventure Club

105 E. Joliet St.

Schererville

219-865-6283

With a doctorate in education, Sandra L. Duncan, owner of The Adventure Club, puts her expertise to good use to enrich the lives of hundreds of kids throughout Northwest Indiana.

“We’ve been in business for 26 years, and our philosophy is to provide a fun, engaging program for school agers,” Duncan said. “We’re a safe haven. We have intentionally planned activities and reliable and consistent programming.”

One of the core principles that makes The Adventure Club work is giving kids the opportunity to choose for themselves.

“We have something called the Kids’ Choice Board,” Duncan said. “They come to our program after they’ve been herded around all day long. They have a choice about what they want to do and how long they want to do it.”

According to Duncan’s research, kids given the opportunity to make choices early in life make better choices later in life.