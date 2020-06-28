Best Child Care Center

The Adventure Club
105 E. Joliet St.
Schererville
219-865-6283
With a doctorate in education, Sandra L. Duncan, owner of The Adventure Club, puts her expertise to good use to enrich the lives of hundreds of kids throughout Northwest Indiana.
“We’ve been in business for 26 years, and our philosophy is to provide a fun, engaging program for school agers,” Duncan said. “We’re a safe haven. We have intentionally planned activities and reliable and consistent programming.”
One of the core principles that makes The Adventure Club work is giving kids the opportunity to choose for themselves.
“We have something called the Kids’ Choice Board,” Duncan said. “They come to our program after they’ve been herded around all day long. They have a choice about what they want to do and how long they want to do it.”
According to Duncan’s research, kids given the opportunity to make choices early in life make better choices later in life.
“They learn that there’s cause and effect and there’s consequences to good choices and bad choices,” she said.
In addition to the after-school program, The Adventure Club offers an EntrepreneurMe summer camp, which teaches children to design and run their own business. The Adventure Club also spearheads community service projects from making baby blankets for kids in need to raising money for Honor Flights.
SECOND PLACE
Happy Days Child Care
2645 Main St.
Highland
6111 Harrison St., Suite 145
Merrillville
86 E. 70th Pl.
Merrillville
219-206-1121
THIRD PLACE
Growing Kids Learning Center
1828 S. 11th St.
Chesterton
219-929-5559
3400 N. Campbell St.
Valparaiso
219-462-7777
