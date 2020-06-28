Best Cleaning Service
Best Cleaning Service

Best Cleaning Service

Bryco Facility Services has launched a COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities.

Bryco Facility Services

64 W. 67th Place

Merrillville

219-736-4113

Brycoservices.com

Now more than ever, Bryco Facility Services President Bryan Lazorik is proud to lead a team dedicated to helping people.

“Our dedicated cleaners are the true heartbeat of Bryco Facility Services,” Lazorik said. “It’s wonderful to have people who care enough to provide a high level of service and truly embrace an ethos of client satisfaction.”

Since founding the company in 2001, Lazorik says, the company’s purpose has always been to transform environments daily, leaving them fresh, safe and healthy for their clients. Because of COVID-19, Lazorik and Bryco Facility Services have adapted their procedures to keep clients and its own staff healthy.

“We took an early, proactive stance in sourcing proper EPA-registered disinfection chemicals and PPE for our team members to keep them safe,” Lazorik said.

In addition, Lazorik said Bryco Facility Services has created an emergency response team to disinfect areas that may have been exposed to the virus.

“We immediately upgraded our normal sanitizing cleaning practices to disinfection, as well as launched our COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, where we provide complete disinfection services for facilities with suspected or known COVID breaches or facilities that want a thorough disinfection before they reopen.

“Again, we are so grateful for our own team of first responders, working on the front lines to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Brilliant Results Cleaning Service

212 E. Morthland Drive, Suite 3

Valparaiso

219-476-9355

Brilliantresultscleaning.com

THIRD PLACE

Maidpro Northwest Indiana

1599 E. 93rd Ave.

Merrillville

219-736-0777

maidpro.com/nwi

