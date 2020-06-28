Best Cleaning Service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryco Facility Services

64 W. 67th Place

Merrillville

219-736-4113

Now more than ever, Bryco Facility Services President Bryan Lazorik is proud to lead a team dedicated to helping people.

“Our dedicated cleaners are the true heartbeat of Bryco Facility Services,” Lazorik said. “It’s wonderful to have people who care enough to provide a high level of service and truly embrace an ethos of client satisfaction.”

Since founding the company in 2001, Lazorik says, the company’s purpose has always been to transform environments daily, leaving them fresh, safe and healthy for their clients. Because of COVID-19, Lazorik and Bryco Facility Services have adapted their procedures to keep clients and its own staff healthy.

“We took an early, proactive stance in sourcing proper EPA-registered disinfection chemicals and PPE for our team members to keep them safe,” Lazorik said.

In addition, Lazorik said Bryco Facility Services has created an emergency response team to disinfect areas that may have been exposed to the virus.