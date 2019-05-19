Best Cleaning Service

FIRST PLACE
MaidPro Northwest Indiana
1599 E. 93rd Ave.
Merrillville
219-736-0777
Cleaning homes is a very personal process, something Yohanni Hedges, franchise owner of Maid Pro Northwest Indiana, knows well.
“We understand everyone has their own preference on how to clean their home, so we like to get to know our clients to get to know what their nitpick is,” she says.
According to Hedges, one of the most important parts of her business is customer service, and they thrive on feedback.
“We put notes on the account of what to do and not to do. We try to tell clients, let us know, anything you want us to do better next time so we can put that on the account with the hope that we provide the same consistent service.
“We are a human service so errors can happen, so we ask our customers to call us if there’s something not to their expectation and we can come back. We want to hear that feedback from them,” Hedges says.
What’s the secret to her success?
“Definitely my employees,” Hedges says. “We try to hire the best and also provide a good training service, and also the support we get from MaidPro corporate is great.”
SECOND PLACE
Bryco Services
64 W. 67th Place
Merrillville
219-736-4113
700 Commerce Drive, Suite 500
Oak Brook, Ill.
630-995-0734
THIRD PLACE
Steam N Gleam
9765 Aster Cove
St. John
219-322-3299