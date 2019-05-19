FIRST PLACE
Davis Concrete Correctors
12605 Polk St.
Crown Point
219-972-1195
For Davis Concrete Correctors, it’s all concrete, but every job is unique.
“We try to have concern for the individual person,” says Steve Davis, owner of Davis Concrete Correctors. “We’re looking to put ourselves in their shoes and to do a job for them as if we were doing it for ourselves.”
Davis Concrete Correctors services include concrete raising, foundation repair, basement waterproofing, basement crack repair, basement wall bracing and straightening for bowed walls, and crawlspace encapsulation.
“We get a lot of one-of-a-kind situations, too, where we come up with a solution and fix it,” he says.
Since 1998, Davis Concrete Correctors has been serving Northwest Indiana, after branching off from a family business based in Illinois. The business has grown every year, with an average of 12-15 employees and about 700-800 individual jobs per year.
“Our focus is the needs of our customers, the service, to provide a quality solution to the needs of our customers that they cannot provide for themselves,” Davis says.
SECOND PLACE
White's Custom Concrete
Cedar Lake
219-365-0153
THIRD PLACE
Grisolia's Concrete Work
1434 Calumet Ave.
Whiting
219-659-4127