Best Concrete Repair

Bernie Grisolia, left, and John Grisolia of Grisolia's Concrete

Grisolia's Concrete Work

1434 Calumet Ave.

Whiting

219-659-4127

Company owner Bernie Grisolia claims he was born to a life of concrete, joining his father on worksites when he was 7 and joking that he probably qualified as a professional finisher by the time he was 9.

His passion for the concrete he works with resulted in the family business being voted Best in the Region by The Times' readers.

"It's nice to hear people voted for us," said Grisolia, who also is a Hammond firefighter. "I'm a firefighter every third day, and the rest of the time I'm trying to make the neighborhood better."

The business was started by his father Giovanni Grisolia in 1972 soon after he  from Calabria, Italy, where his father also was in the concrete and marble business.

"We take pride in our work with custom finishing designs and techniques," Grisolia said. "We are best known for our 'California Style Finish' my father created in the '70s. Our finishing style was way ahead of its time. We also do stamped concrete. We do all kinds of concrete projects from sidewalks, patios, stairs and driveways.

"My father used to say, 'It's not just concrete. You have to look at it every day, so why not make it beautiful?' We try to accommodate our customers with great work and fair pricing."

SECOND PLACE

Davis Concrete Correctors

12605 Polk St.

Crown Point

219-972-1195

dccindiana.com

THIRD PLACE

White's Custom Concrete

13630 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-365-0153

www.whitesconcrete.net

