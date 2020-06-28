Best Concrete Repair

Grisolia's Concrete Work
1434 Calumet Ave.
Whiting
219-659-4127
Company owner Bernie Grisolia claims he was born to a life of concrete, joining his father on worksites when he was 7 and joking that he probably qualified as a professional finisher by the time he was 9.
His passion for the concrete he works with resulted in the family business being voted Best in the Region by The Times' readers.
"It's nice to hear people voted for us," said Grisolia, who also is a Hammond firefighter. "I'm a firefighter every third day, and the rest of the time I'm trying to make the neighborhood better."
The business was started by his father Giovanni Grisolia in 1972 soon after he from Calabria, Italy, where his father also was in the concrete and marble business.
"We take pride in our work with custom finishing designs and techniques," Grisolia said. "We are best known for our 'California Style Finish' my father created in the '70s. Our finishing style was way ahead of its time. We also do stamped concrete. We do all kinds of concrete projects from sidewalks, patios, stairs and driveways.
"My father used to say, 'It's not just concrete. You have to look at it every day, so why not make it beautiful?' We try to accommodate our customers with great work and fair pricing."
SECOND PLACE
Davis Concrete Correctors
12605 Polk St.
Crown Point
219-972-1195
THIRD PLACE
White's Custom Concrete
13630 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-365-0153
