× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McMahon & Associates

10010 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-924-3450

McMahon & Associates will celebrate 50 years in business next year, but it can start the partying a little early after being voted the best CPA firm in the Region by The Times readers.

"All of us at McMahon & Associates are excited to be the No. 1 accounting firm in Northwest Indiana," company President and CEO Terry McMahon said. "As long-time subscribers to The Times, we are appreciative of their efforts to keep all of us informed regarding local news."

Being named the best in the Region is almost a tradition at McMahon as the company has earned that honor 14 years in a row from Northwest Indiana Business magazine. This is the first year for the category in the annual Times Best of the Region poll.

"We've been doing this a long time, and we've got a great client base," McMahon said. "We do more than 1,300 personal tax returns and serve 500 businesses. Every day we have 30 people here, and our goal is to provide a quality product in a timely fashion.