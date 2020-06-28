McMahon & Associates
10010 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-924-3450
McMahon & Associates will celebrate 50 years in business next year, but it can start the partying a little early after being voted the best CPA firm in the Region by The Times readers.
"All of us at McMahon & Associates are excited to be the No. 1 accounting firm in Northwest Indiana," company President and CEO Terry McMahon said. "As long-time subscribers to The Times, we are appreciative of their efforts to keep all of us informed regarding local news."
Being named the best in the Region is almost a tradition at McMahon as the company has earned that honor 14 years in a row from Northwest Indiana Business magazine. This is the first year for the category in the annual Times Best of the Region poll.
"We've been doing this a long time, and we've got a great client base," McMahon said. "We do more than 1,300 personal tax returns and serve 500 businesses. Every day we have 30 people here, and our goal is to provide a quality product in a timely fashion.
"What we've seen over the years is middle and larger size companies have made it very difficult for the small business person to be successful. The cost to be in business with technology has become a factor, and small businesses can't keep up. And it's going to become even more so. Other than personnel, the biggest cost we have is technology. We spend between $100,000 and $200,000 a year on technology."
Having a complete menu of services and financial products to offer has enabled McMahon & Associates to grow because, as it says on the company website, "We have the talent, expertise and experience to fulfill roles from bookkeeper to CFO."
SECOND PLACE
Laciak Accountancy Group PC
56 S. Washington St., Second Floor
Valparaiso
833 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 109W
Schererville
219-864-7000
THIRD PLACE
Lazarian Financial Corp.
3051 45th St.
Highland
219-924-8850
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!