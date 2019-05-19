FIRST PLACE
Tech Credit Union
Multiple Locations
800-276-8324
Tech Credit Union has provided much-needed financial services for its members for generations. Established in 1936, Tech Credit Union believes members deserve a better option to help plan every stage of their financial lives.
“We seek the solutions that are always in your best interest,” says Michael Hussey, president and CEO of Tech Credit Union.
In addition to timeless quality service, Tech Credit Union provides state-of-the-art financial services including consumer, business and mortgage services.
“No matter where you are today, you can count on Tech Credit Union to guide you with the options that set you on the right path to reach your financial goals,” Hussey says.
“We are very pleased to receive recognition of the value we provide to the community,” he says. “It is an honor that our members and Times readers have voted us Best Credit Union again.”
SECOND PLACE
Teachers Credit Union
Multiple locations
800-552-4745
THIRD PLACE
Regional Federal Credit Union
7144 Kennedy Ave.
Hammond
389 W. U.S. Hwy. 6
Valparaiso
2801 Boilermaker Court
Valparaiso
800-762-7419