Best Credit Union

Advance Financial Federal Credit Union

"We're very excited about winning the category," Advance President and CEO Jerry Gomez said. "It's important to our members. We feel we have the best members, and we can't wait to scream it from the rooftops."

Whether Gomez will scream it from the rooftops remains to be seen, but one of the reasons for the credit union being voted Best in the Region by Times' readers could be its efforts to help members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We allow them to skip a couple of mortgage payments or they can pay by check over the phone," Gomez said. "We are calling all our members, just calling them to see how they are doing and if we can do anything for them. We are doing all kinds of things to keep members safe while we are looking to reopen the lobby to the public. We are trying to be creative with certain transactions, like closing loans."